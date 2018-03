Pet of the week: Meet Bullet

JACKSON, Tenn. — This week we are highlighting a pet with an incredible story. Meet Bullet. Organizers with Saving The Animals Together say Bullet was shot in the head when he was little. That has not stopped this animal one bit. Bullet loves to cuddle and is now a healthy animal. Bullet hopes to one day find his forever home. Listen how you can make Bullet apart of your family.