Urshawn Miller found guilty of first degree murder, could face death penalty

JACKSON, Tenn. — A jury found Urshawn Miller guilty Saturday of all eight counts in a crime that took place back in November of 2015, including felony first degree murder and other charges.

Investigators say when Miller attempted to rob Bull Market on Hollywood Drive in Jackson, he shot and killed Ahmad Dhalai, a clerk at the store, and also shot another employee who was there.

Judge Don Allen proceeded with the sentencing hearing for Miller, who could face the death penalty.

The victim’s cousin took the stand and shared how much Dhalai is missed by everyone who knew him.

“He always had mild manners, he smiles, talks to people nicely, never raised his voice to anybody. Everybody’s heart broken still to the day,” said Ali Dahli.

The prosecution brought up the fact that this is not Miller’s first offense, having spent eight years in prison for robbing a gas station. This is surveillance video from the robbery, where Allison Deaton says she was working at the time of the incident.

“One of them said, ‘give me all your money or I’m going to shoot you in the face,'” recalled Deaton.

Three forensic psychologists shared their evaluations of Miller’s mental state.

“He was abused and neglected. He was raised in poverty. There was a lot of instability where I think there were eight moves before he was ten years of age,” said Dr. Keith Caruso.

This evening both the prosecution and the defense rested their case in the sentencing phase.

Judge Allan says the trial will resume Sunday morning for closing statements, final arguments, and then the sentencing of Urshawn Miller. The jury can decide on anything from life in prison with the possibility of parole to the death penalty.

We tried to speak to the family of both the defendant and the victim, but neither of them wanted to comment. Attorneys on both sides also say they are withholding statements until the end of the trial.