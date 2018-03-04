Bethel University holds annual Career Fair

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Bethel University’s Office of Career Services will hold its annual Career Fair for both its students and alumni on Thursday, March 15 from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Board Room of the Vera Low Center for Student Enrichment.

“We have some great companies coming to campus for this event. What we want is for students and our alumni in the area to realize that career fairs, like this, make their job hunt a little easier,” Rachael French Brooks, director of career services and prevention, said. “They have a gathered group of companies together in the same place, and they can be prepared to make multiple connections for available jobs. Additionally, this is a great opportunity for students and professionals, alike, to practice their networking skills.”

There are several companies in attendance. A few spots are still available for interested employers.

Those attending are asked to dress in professional attire and to bring multiple copies of their resumes.

For more information, contact Rachael French Brooks at brooksra@bethelu.edu or at 731-352-4246.