Mobile American Job Center travels to Jackson City Hall

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s Mobile American Job Center will be at Jackson City Hall on Tuesday, March 6 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

MAJC staff will be on-site helping job seekers complete online applications, resumes and register or update their information on www.Jobs4TN.gov.

This event is free and open to anyone looking for employment, who may be under-employed or who is interested in changing careers.

The Mobile American Job Center is one way Tennessee is working to create the nation’s number one workforce by assisting both job-seekers and employers.