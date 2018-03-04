Rain Lasting Through Monday Night With A Chance Thunderstorms

Weather Update – 10:52 p.m. – Sunday

Rain arrives once again, this time it will not stay around as long as we saw these previous weeks. Staying warm tonight with lows dropping into the mid to upper 40s and showers, which could be heavy at times especially within the possible embedded thunderstorms.

Tomorrow:

A wet morning commute is in store, heaviest amounts will occur in the early morning hours around 5 to 6 a.m. Highs will be slightly cooler, staying in the low 60s and winds picking up a bit from the SSE.

The rain comes in two rounds. The first round will be overnight and early Monday morning, with rain ahead of an approaching warm front. This will bring the heaviest round of rain for the day and possible thunderstorms as well. That moves through in the morning with more light and scattered showers and a chance for storms through the afternoon. The threat for any severe weather is low. The next round picks up that early that evening, with showers ahead of an approaching cold front. Once that moves through we start to clear out from the rain around midnight. Total rain amounts will average around half an inch of rain.

High pressure gradually follows behind, approaching by Tuesday afternoon, with breezy conditions of gusts up to 30 mph. As the high approaches closer it will bring in cooler air behind it and we’ll have below average temperatures, with highs in the upper 40s starting mid-week.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

