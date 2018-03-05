Colder Weather Coming Back Midweek

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. – Monday

After a beautiful weekend the rain is back and showers will continue to be possible after sunset. We’ll see a big change in our weather this week with temperatures expected to only top out at 15 degrees below the normal high! Winter isn’t over yet.

TONIGHT

Cloudy skies continue overhead and we’re not done with the rain just yet. A cold front will make its way through West Tennessee this evening giving us one last chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Rain should finally be completely gone after midnight with clear skies by the morning when temperatures reach the upper 30s.

After some patchy fog to start, it’ll be a sunny day overall with temperatures warming up to the lower 60s. Expect a windy day as well, especially this afternoon, when winds could be gusting up to 30 miles per hour. These winds will continue into Wednesday with wind chills in the 20s Wednesday morning when a few flurries will be possible – especially in northwest Tennessee! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest of the forecast and as we track the showers and thunderstorms live on the Storm Tracker 7 Max Radar. Plus you can keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com