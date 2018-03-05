Florence Ann Bond

Funeral services for Florence Ann Bond, age 64, of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, March 10, at 11:00 AM at Blairs Chapel CME Church. Burial will follow at Blairs Chapel CME Church Cemetery.

Miss Bond died Thursday March 1, 2018 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Friday morning from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Miss Bond will lie in state Saturday morning at Blairs Chapel CME Church from 10:00 AM until time of service.

For more information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.