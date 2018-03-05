Jerome “Cool” Jones

Funeral services for Jerome “Cool” Jones, age 81, of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Thursday, March 8 at 12:00 PM at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Mr. Jones died Tuesday February 27, 2018 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Wednesday, March 7, 2018 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Mr. Jones will lie in state Thursday morning at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church from 11:00 am until time of service.

For more information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.