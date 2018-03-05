JMC School Board meets for work session

JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson-Madison County School leaders gathered Monday evening for a work session ahead of their monthly board meeting.

Board members took comments from the community before diving into their agenda.

School officials discussed creating a policy focusing on public use of school buildings.

School superintendent Eric Jones said there should be contracts in place when the community uses school facilities.

The school district’s chief academic officer, Jared Myracle also delivered a report of a new way to assess teacher progress.