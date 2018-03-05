Man accused of shooting, killing Jackson man arraigned in court

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man facing a second degree murder charge made his first appearance in Jackson City Court, Monday morning.

Police say a man was shot to death outside an apartment complex on Georgian Cove. The suspect in connection to the shooting appeared Monday before a judge.

“When medical services arrived to the scene, [the vicitm] had been shot multiple times,” Jackson City Court Judge Blake Anderson read from an affidavit.

Court documents say 23-year-old Shuntorius Cole pulled the trigger, killing Tevin Murrell last month.

Investigators said Cole was arrested on Elm Street in Jackson, Friday by U.S. Marshals for a second degree murder charge.

Judge Anderson set his bond at $200,000.

Court documents said Murrell’s girlfriend made the call to 911, and when authorities arrived on scene they found Murrell with gunshot wounds.

“He crawled into the home after being shot in front of the residence, and told officers he had been shot by Shun Cole,” Judge Anderson said.

Documents said the victim’s girlfriend told authorities she was an acquaintance of Cole.

Murrell was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Documents say his body was taken for an autopsy.

“Autopsy reveals the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds,” Judge Anderson read from an affidavit.

Family members of the victim were in the courtroom, but did not want to speak on camera to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News.

Documents said Shuntoris Cole also had an active probation warrant issued in August of last year.

He is currently being held the the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex.