Off And On Showers Today, Turning Colder Mid Week!

Weather Update :

Steady rain this morning will become more scattered with time. The rain chance never goes completely away though even this afternoon. But it won’t rain the entire day. There may be a few breaks in the clouds this afternoon giving way to sunshine, which will add energy to the atmosphere, so there is a chance of thunderstorms especially late afternoon and evening as the main surface cold front moves back into West Tennessee. It will bring temperatures down tonight into the upper 30s as skies clear behind the front. However the deep layer of cold air will lag behind and won’t arrive until later during the day Tuesday and settling into West Tennessee mid week where high temperatures won’t make it to the 50s Wednesday or Thursday! I’ll be back later this morning with an update on the forecast at 11:30 AM on ABC 7 and again at Noon on CBS 7!

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: @wbbj7moe

Mail: mshamell@wbbjtv.com