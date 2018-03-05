Sank Phillips, II

Funeral services for Sank Phillips, III, age 70, of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, March 10, at 11:00 AM at Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Phillips died Tuesday February 27, 2018 at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Visitation will begin Friday morning from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Mr. Phillips will lie in state at Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church Saturday morning from 10:00 am until time of service.

For more information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.