2 men wanted on attempted murder charges in Haywood Co. shooting

1/2 Michael Holman

2/2 Tarrence Starks



HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies are searching for two suspects wanted on attempted murder charges in a weekend shooting in Stanton.

Michael Holman, 30, of Brownsville, and Tarrence Starks, 28, of Stanton, are wanted in connection with a shooting Saturday at Stanton Car Wash, according to a release from the Haywood County Sheriff’s Department.

Both men should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies say either of the men may still be in possession of a 9 mm semiautomatic handgun.

Holman is wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, aggravated burglary and theft of property, according to the release.

Starks is wanted on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of reckless endangerment.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Haywood County Sheriff’s Department at 731-772-2412.