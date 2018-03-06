Ashton Hulme takes home the D2 Miss Basketball award

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — USJ’s Ashton Hulme, scored 25 points in her team’s semifinal loss to FRA in the state tournament. It was a tough way to end her senior season, but things brightened up a bit at the Miss Basketball Awards a week later. She earned the Division II Miss Basketball award going to the best player in their respective class.

This past season she averaged 18 points per game, seven rebounds and two steals. In her career, she scored more than 1,000 points and grabbed 500 plus rebounds. She finished as a state runner-up in 2017, while making the state tournament team along with the West Region All-Tournament team. Hulme was also a 2016 and 2017 All-District selection.