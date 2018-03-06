Beer Board meets, approves licenses for fundraising events

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Beer Board met Tuesday to discuss several special applications.

Two fundraising events, one benefiting the Christian Girls Home in Haiti and the other benefiting WRAP, were both approved to sell beer to help raise money.

Two new managers of local stores also went before the board. Leaders with the board say they do this to make sure everyone stays on the same page.

“So we as a city know who the manager is and the distributors know who the correct person of contact is. It just helps us make sure that things run smoothly and are in order,” Beer Board Chairman Charles Rahm said.