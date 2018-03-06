Colder and Cloudy on Wednesday

Weather Update – 6:30 p.m. – Tuesday

It’s been a pleasant day in West Tennessee with mostly sunny skies but colder weather will come back soon! A large low pressure system is poised to bring feet of snow to parts of the northeastern United States, and for us, it’ll result in continued dry conditions but windy weather, colder temperatures, and cloudy skies.

TONIGHT

After a gorgeous day with windy conditions, clouds will move in with winds still at 10 to 15 miles per hour and gusts over 20 at times. Under partly to mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will fall to the lower and middle 30s by sunrise Wednesday with a slight chance for a few flurries in northwest Tennessee.

It’ll be another blustery day on Wednesday but 15-20°F colder than it was today! In the morning, wind chills will be in the middle to upper 20s and high temperatures are expected to only reach the lower to middle 40s during the afternoon. We’ll be mostly dry under mostly cloudy skies with winds at 10-15 miles per hour. Cooler-than-average temperatures will continue into Thursday and Friday before rain returns this weekend. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest of the forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com