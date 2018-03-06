Downtown Jackson event helps bring awareness to colorectal cancer

JACKSON, Tenn. — March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Kirkland Cancer Center community outreach coordinator Carrie Knox says being able to bring awareness to colorectal cancer means potentially saving more lives.

“Colorectal cancer, out of all of the the cancers affecting men and women, colorectal cancer is the number two cancer killer in the United States,” Knox said.

The event held Tuesday at the Lift Wellness Center is one of many colorectal cancer awareness events being held this month.

“It allows people in our community to walk through this big colon to see really what does a polyp look like, what does a lesion look like,” Knox said. “It gives you an up-close experience with a healthy colon or an unhealthy colon.”

Not only does this display help educate people about their colon health, Knox says she wants people to know that colorectal cancer can be preventable.

“About 51,000 Americans die every year from colorectal cancer, which is sad, but if you get your screening done, about 60 percent of those lives can be saved,” Knox said.

Knox says it’s one of the most preventable and treatable cancers and that screening kits are available so you can do your own at-home test.

“We’ve got everything that will help you become a stronger advocate for yourself and for your family, knowing that you can do something about colorectal cancer,” Knox said.

There are several local pharmacies providing free colorectal screening test kits. To see a full list of locations, visit the Seen on 7 section of our website.