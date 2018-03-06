JMC Education Vision Committee meets ahead of upcoming school board meeting

JACKSON, Tenn.-The Jackson-Madison County Education Vision Committee met Tuesday night, discussing the agenda for the upcoming school board meeting..

Committee members discussed creating polices to streamline the use of school facilities, as well as discussing safety and security in schools.

Superintendent Eric Jones also addressed an agreement with a local architectural firm that former Superintendent Verna Ruffin made in the past without anyone’s knowledge.

Dr. Jones said board members will vote later this week to make changes to the contract.

“(A) few policy issues that the board will address, we have an addendum to our agreement with TLM, the architectural firm,” said JMC Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric Jones.

The school board will meet for their official monthly meeting this Thursday at 6 p.m. It is open to the public.