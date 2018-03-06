Mugshots : Madison County : 3/2/18 – 3/5/18

1/41 Marbel Vega Driving on revoked/suspended license

2/41 Amberyl Roberson Child abuse or neglect-nonviolent

3/41 Antonio Torres Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/41 Ashley Burgess Failure to comply



5/41 Ashley Long Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/41 Ashley Reid Reckless driving

7/41 Clyde Warlick Aggravated domestic assault

8/41 Darnel Williams Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, violation of probation, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license



9/41 David Castellaw Failure to comply

10/41 Dean McMasters Violation of parole

11/41 Demetrice Livingston Violation of probation, failure to appear

12/41 Derrion Cozart Violation of probation



13/41 Eric Phelps Unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

14/41 Gretchen Hatchett Driving on revoked/suspended license

15/41 Jeremy Henley Shoplifting- theft of property

16/41 Jerome Jones DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license



17/41 Lakunda Pirtle Schedule II drug violations

18/41 Larry Goff Simple domestic assault

19/41 Latoya Brown Simple domestic assault

20/41 Brettson Underwood Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license



21/41 Markisha Green Unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of probation

22/41 Marshall Worrles Driving on revoked/suspended license

23/41 Meloney Robinson Simple domestic assault

24/41 Ramona Crawford Driving on revoked/suspended license



25/41 Raven Taylor Failure to appear

26/41 Ray McKnuckles Driving on revoked/suspended license

27/41 Robert Burrow Stalking

28/41 Robert Smith DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of accident (injury), violation of implied consent law



29/41 Rodriquez Murphy Driving on revoked/suspended license

30/41 Ryan Burgess Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

31/41 Scottie Mitchell Public intoxication

32/41 Shakaila Neal Driving on revoked/suspended license



33/41 Sherrod Manuel Aggravated domestic assault

34/41 Terry Williamson Driving on revoked/suspended license

35/41 Tiffany Dickerson Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear

36/41 Timothy Dwyer Driving on revoked/suspended license



37/41 Verlensia Kaber Violation of community corrections

38/41 Wayne Bradley Violation of community corrections

39/41 William Carter Driving on revoked/suspended license

40/41 Willie Owens DUI, reckless driving



41/41 Zachary Ballard Driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of accident (property damage)



















































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/02/18 and 7 a.m. on 3/05/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.