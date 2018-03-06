Mugshots : Madison County : 3/5/18 – 3/6/18

1/12 Lucas Thornton Firearm used in dangerous felony, schedule I, II III, VI drug violations

2/12 Qiara Ford Theft of property under $1,000 embezzlement

3/12 Cory Hainley Unlawful drug paraphernalia

4/12 David Hanna Simple domestic assault



5/12 Eric Greene Aggravated assault

6/12 Joseph McCaine Violation of community corrections

7/12 Mario Davis Driving on revoked/suspended license

8/12 Michael Hunter Failure to appear



9/12 Michael Turner DUI, violation of probation, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license

10/12 Rachael Reynolds Violation of probation

11/12 Steven Duke Violation of probation

12/12 Terrance Newsom Failure to appear

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/05/18 and 7 a.m. on 3/06/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.