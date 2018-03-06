Mugshots : Madison County : 3/5/18 – 3/6/18 March 6, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/12Lucas Thornton Firearm used in dangerous felony, schedule I, II III, VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 2/12Qiara Ford Theft of property under $1,000 embezzlement Show Caption Hide Caption 3/12Cory Hainley Unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 4/12David Hanna Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/12Eric Greene Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/12Joseph McCaine Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/12Mario Davis Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/12Michael Hunter Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/12Michael Turner DUI, violation of probation, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/12Rachael Reynolds Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/12Steven Duke Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/12Terrance Newsom Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/05/18 and 7 a.m. on 3/06/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore