Police search for suspect in Family Dollar robbery

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery Monday evening at a local dollar store.

Officers responded around 6:40 p.m. to a call about a robbery at Family Dollar, located at 1011 Old Hickory Boulevard, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

Police says the suspect robbed the store at gunpoint and fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a black man standing around six feet tall and weighing around 180 to 200 pounds. He was wearing a blue hoodie, black jeans that were white from the knee up with designs on the bottom portion, black shoes, a green hat and a purple bag on his back, according to the release.

He was last seen running eastbound on Old Hickory Boulevard.

Anyone with information is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).