Safety tips for daylight saving time

With more daylight hours on the way with the upcoming time change this weekend, a regional utility provider, Entergy Mississippi, is offering safety tips for that extra time residents may spend outside.

A few of the suggestions for springtime safety include:

Keep an eye on your surroundings

· Look up and out for overhead power lines. Staying away from power lines is one of the most important ways you can stay safe when you are outdoors. Overhead power lines carry thousands of volts of electricity and are not insulated, making them deadly to touch. If you come in contact with a power line through your body – or an object you are holding, like a tree limb, ladder or even a kite – you will become a path for the electricity to find the ground.

· Always assume power lines are electrified, even if they are down or underground and do not spark or hum. If you do see a downed line or a tree branch that is dangerously close to a power line, the safest thing to do is call 1-800-ENTERGY.

· Remember, water and electricity do not mix. Keep electrical appliances and power cords away from wet areas. And never touch electrical cords or appliances if you’re wet or standing in water.

Work with nature, not against it.

· Plant the right trees in the right place. When adding new trees to your landscaping, consider placement and tree height at maturity, and avoid planting trees that will grow tall under power lines or in an area where they could damage your home in a storm.

· Believe it or not, many power outages are caused by wildlife. Squirrels like to travel along power lines and tree limbs, which can give them access to make your attic their home sweet home and potentially short out transformers in the process. Do not invite them over; keep tree limbs trimmed away from power lines and buildings. Learn more about our tree trimming practices and when you should hire a professional at entergymississippi.com/your_home/.

Remember what you cannot see can hurt you.

· Call before you dig. It is important to know what is underground before you begin any project that requires digging. Hitting an electric line can shock or kill you and cause power outages. When you call 811, the local one-call utility locator service, they will mark the location of underground utilities so you can carry on with digging safely.

· Let the light shine. Make sure your outdoor lighting adequately illuminates walkways to prevent tripping hazards after dark and that your bulbs are intended for outdoor use. If you need to replace them, opt for energy efficient bulbs to help light the way to lower bills.

Find more information at the Entergy website.