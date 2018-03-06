Westview headed to state for the sixth straight time

MARTIN, Tenn. — The Westview Lady Chargers took off towards The ‘Boro today with their sights set on winning a championship. They’ve had an impressive season so far, they are 32-2 and haven’t lost to a Tennessee team the entire season. Their two losses coming in the Nike tournament in Phoenix against teams from California and Colorado. They’ve now won 19 in a row, and if they do everything right, they’ll look to make it 22 in a row.

“We’ve been here before and that helps, they kind of know the routine, you know we’re just looking to go up there and play well and try to keep things as normal as possible for the girls at the same time let them have some excitement about it,” head coach Brian Haskins said.

The Lady Chargers will take on Alcoa Thursday at 1:15 p.m.