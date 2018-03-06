Woman: Two brothers wrongfully handcuffed after Family Dollar armed robbery

JACKSON, Tenn — Jackson Police said the suspect in connection to the armed robbery at Family Dollar Monday night, is still on the run.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News first brought you an exclusive interview with Xazavious Moore, the man who said he was mistakenly handcuffed by police. Moore’s sister spoke with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Tuesday, who says she was inside the store during the robbery fearing for her life.

Qyandreya Bush said the incident was a traumatizing experience, not only coming face-to-face with an armed robber, but explaining that she later found out that not one, but two of her brothers were handcuffed for a crime they did not commit.

“When he came outside the police was just like, ‘Get on the ground!, Get on the ground!’ and then just put them face down in handcuffs,” Qyandreya Bush said.

Bush recalled the moment her brothers were almost detained by police and explained what happened as the armed robber walked through the door of the Family Dollar right off Old Hickory Boulevard.

“I was at the cash register getting ready to check out,” Bush said. “And then this man just came in with a gun and he had the lady with the gun to her head.”

Bush said she ran to the bathroom to hide, scared of what might happen next. “(I) called my dad. I’m like, ‘Dad, the Family Dollar is getting robbed,’ I’m in the bathroom crying and shaking.”

Moments after speaking with her father, Bush also called her brother, Xazavious. “I answer the phone and she’s like, ‘I’m in the bathroom. I’m getting robbed, I can’t come out,” Bush’s brother, Xazavious Moore said.

“I was trying to tell him the Family Dollar was getting robbed and that I was in the bathroom, but I was whispering, I guess he couldn’t hear me,” Bush said.

While Jackson police were on scene patrolling the area, Bush said officers handcuffed two of her brothers. “I called my dad back after I came out the bathroom, he was like, ‘yes they have your little brother and your old brother in handcuffs,” Bush explained.

Bush says she told police they had the wrong guys. “It just kind of scared me because just to think about it they could have done anything to him.”

Although the unusual mix-up ended with no one hurt, Bush says she grateful to know she can call on her brother for anything. “I love it, I love it.” Bush said. “He’s always been like that, he’s always been over protective, he’s always been a good big brother.”

Meanwhile police say the suspect responsible for the store robbery is still on the run.

“I just thank God that they (brothers) are here. It could have been his last day yesterday, it could’ve been mine, nobody knows but we’re all here so everything’s good,” Bush said.

Police are still not commenting on the mix-up with the two men who were briefly handcuffed. Investigators said the suspect was last seen running east on Old Hickory Blvd.

The Family Dollar was closed for part of the day, but it opened back earlier Tuesday afternoon. If you have any information on the robbery call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.