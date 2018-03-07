Mr. Robert “Bob” Underwood

Mr. Robert “Bob” Underwood, age 81, of Paris, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, March 4, 2018 at his residence. His funeral service will be held 2:00 P.M. Thursday, March 8, 2018 at the First Church of the Nazarene in Paris on Hwy 218 Bypass. Officiating the service will be Rev. Barry Hart and Rev. Richard Dakin, with burial to follow in Memorial Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Bobby Underwood, Billy Underwood, Steve Thompson, Jeremy Thompson, James Thompson, and Matthew Underwood. Visitation for Mr. Underwood is scheduled at McEvoy Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4:00 until 7:00 P.M. and again on Thursday at First Church of the Nazarene after 12:00 P.M. until time of service.

Mr. Underwood was born in Crossland, Kentucky on June 7, 1936 to the late William V. Underwood, Sr. and the late Linnie Peery Underwood. On December 22, 1957, Bob married Barbara O’Guin Underwood who survives him in Paris. He is also survived by his daughter: Lynn (Steve) Thompson of Springville, Tennessee, his sons: Bobby Underwood and Billy Underwood, both of Paris, grandchildren: Jeremy (Kelsy) Thompson, James (Bailey) Thompson, Matthew Underwood, Shan (T.J.) Maxwell, Ty Underwood, Trevor (Charley) Burns, and twelve great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, Bob is also preceded in death by his brother: William “Bill” V. Underwood, Jr.

Robert Underwood retired from the U.S. Navy after 20 years of service. He was a lifelong member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Paris with dual membership of TVCC in Paris.