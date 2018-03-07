6 face meth charges in separate Weakley Co. drug busts

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Two search warrants executed Wednesday by the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department resulted in six arrests.

The first search took place at a room at Len Haven Motel in Martin, according to a release from the sheriff’s department.

During the search, investigators found methamphetamine, marijuana and digital scales.

The three people in the room were charged with possession of methaphetamine with intent to resale, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Those arrested were George Everett Seaton, 37, of Bradford, Kenny Lee Hayes, 37, of Fulton, Ky., and Jessica Lee McGraw, 35, of Martin, according to the release.

Seaton also had an arrest warrant from Gibson County Juvenile Court over back child support.

The second search took place at a house in the 500 block of West Main Street in Dresden where investigators recovered three and a half ounces of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, digital scales, drug pipes and $1,171 in cash, according to the release.

The estimated street value of the methamphetamine is around $9,000, according to the release.

Investigators seized a Toyota car along with the cash.

The three people at the home were arrested and charged with possession of methaphetamine with intent to resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Those arrested were Jennifer Lee Perez, 38, who lived at the address, Anna Marie Doster, 36, who also lived at the address, and Cordney Deon Booker, 31, of Dresden, according to the release.

Perez was also charged with possession of marijuana, and Booker had an active failure to appear arrest warrant that was also served, according to the release.