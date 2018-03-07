Allan “The Stripe Man” Mustain

Allan “The Stripe Man” Mustain, age 70 of Paris, passed away Sunday, March 4, 2018 at his residence. His body is to be cremated and his memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Allan L. Mustain was born January 22, 1948 in Paris, Tennessee to the late Thomas Lee Mustain and Vernell Stout who survives in Buchanan, TN. On February 12, 1998 he married Donna Mustain and she survives in Paris, TN. He is also survived by a daughter, Tracy Wardlow of Memphis, TN; three sons: Allen “Sonny” Mustain of Paris, TN, Jason “JT” Mustain of Memphis, TN, and Clinton Mustain of Bowling Green, KY; two step-sons: Jason Ziegler of Martin, TN and David Leonard of Nashville, TN; a half-sister, Kathy Bohn; two half-brothers: Tommy Lee Mustain and Steve Stout; and eight grandchildren.

Besides his father, Mr. Mustain was also preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis Mustain.

Allan Mustain attended New Life Baptist Church in Henry, TN. He detailed automobiles from Henry County to Nashville for 30 years.