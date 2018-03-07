Ashton Hulme reflects on her last week as a Lady Bruin

JACKSON, Tenn. — USJ’s Asthon Hulme has had quite the past seven days. A week ago she was named to the all-tournament team at the Blue Cross Championships. Tuesday afternoon she won the D2-A Miss Basketball award and Wednesday morning she signed with Bethel University to continue her playing career at the next level.

This past season as a senior, she averaged a little more than 17 points per game while grabbing seven rebounds.

When it came to winning the Miss Basketball award, Hulme said she didn’t think she had a realistic chance.

“I really never thought that I would become a Miss Basketball finalist but let alone Miss Basketball,” Hulme said. “So I mean it’s just relieving that I actually get to you know celebrate this with my family and be Miss Basketball.”

Despite losing in the state final four, Hulme has ended her career as a Lady Bruin on a high note, and she couldn’t be happier.

“It’s amazing I get to celebrate two big accomplishments in my life in less than 12 hours and I mean it’s just great I get to share all those cool experiences with my family and now I get to sign to go play at Bethel, I mean it’s just an amazing accomplishment.”