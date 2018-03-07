Crews respond to fire at Jackson landscape business

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fire Department has confirmed they responded to a fire Wednesday afternoon in north Jackson.

Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at Morris Nursery & Landscapes on Hollywood Drive.

The fire is believed to have started in a tool shed containing gas cans. Hazmat responded to the scene in case of hazardous materials that could have been in the shed.

The fire was put out within 15 to 20 minutes. No injuries were reported.