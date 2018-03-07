Below Freezing Temperatures Possible Tonight

Weather Update – 6:30 p.m. – Wednesday

Well it’s sure been a cold day! High temperatures were only in the lower to middle 40s at the warmest point of the afternoon thanks to overcast skies. Clouds are breaking up over the Mid-South now which will allow temperatures to slowly cool down into the 30s as we go throughout the night. Ultimately we’ll see rain return this weekend – another Saturday with wet weather in West Tennessee.

TONIGHT

Expect temperatures to drop close to the freezing mark by sunrise on Wednesday with skies that will be partly cloudy overnight. There will be an opportunity for some clear skies at times and that means there could be some more sunshine Thursday. This will be the first night we’ve been below freezing this month!

Tomorrow, we might a little bit more sunshine should allow it to be a little bit warmer outside with high temperatures in the middle to upper 40s. Our next best chance for rain returns this weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday and rain showers could continue into Sunday as well though they should end by Monday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com