Haywood locked in at the right time

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — The Haywood Ladycats have made it all the way to the state tournament, but along the way they had to overcome a lot from the beginning of the season.

They started 2-6, not an ideal beginning for any team. But it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.

“We had some really tight games, but I must say that we’ve through all that adversity, these kids have really come along and decided to play some really great basketball,” head coach Patrice Boyd said.

Now Boyd is tasked with getting her group ready to do something everybody in the state wants to do at the beginning of the year.

“A lot of people been telling me a lot of different things, like enjoy it, I’m like when, where, how,” Boyd said jokingly. “And I got a lot of people saying they just go and do your thing and that’s what we gon do, we gon play Haywood County basketball.”