Local nonprofit donates life-saving gear to Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office

JACKSON, Tenn. — A donation from a local nonprofit will help the Madison County Sheriff’s Office to save more lives on medical calls.

The sheriff’s office received eight more automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, to add to patrol vehicles.

Sheriff John Mehr says having this equipment in vehicles helps save valuable time for patients suffering from heart problems.

“Their goal is to have it in every patrol car, and therefore if an officer responds and they have to use it, it’s there,” Mehr said.

The AEDs were donated by the Friends of Heart Foundation.

The organization has put 21 devices in public places throughout rural West Tennessee since last summer.