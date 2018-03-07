Mugshots : Madison County : 3/6/18 – 3/7/18

1/5 Charles White Aggravated assault, aggravated burglary

2/5 Derrick Briscoe Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, smoking paraphernalia multiple violatons

3/5 Marquis Greer Failure to appear

4/5 Martin Douglas Assault, burglary



5/5 Shenae Miller Failure to appear









The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/06/18 and 7 a.m. on 3/07/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.