Police: Wreck in midtown Jackson considered minor injury crash

JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson police are investigating a crash in midtown Jackson.

Police responded to the crash near the intersection of West Forest Avenue and Lambuth Boulevard around 5:30 p.m., Wednesday.

The only car involved in the wreck appeared to have hit a pole, causing it to flip.

“I ran across the street andtry to see what I can do to help and there was one kid already pulled out, laying on the ground and I helped get the two babies out and the mother and the dog out,” said Scott Hernandez, who lives nearby.

Police said it is being considered a minor injury crash. Additional details were not immediately available.