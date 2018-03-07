St. Mary’s Catholic Church hosts program to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

JACKSON, Tenn.-A night to honor Doctor Martin Luther King Junior.

Wednesday evening, guests at St. Mary’s Catholic Church honored the man who led the civil rights movement 50 years ago.

Long before Dr. King’s work was the life and ministry of Father Augustus Tolton, the first black Roman Catholic priest.

Attendees enjoyed the stage drama of Father Tolton’s efforts to break new ground for civil rights.

“I think what anybody can get from this is how he fought and moved forward with all of the adversity that he was facing and he just never gave up even though he didn’t make a big impact he gave everything he had,” said Sean Hannus, stage director.

The one-man stage drama is part of the diocese’s efforts to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.