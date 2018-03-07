Driver charged after car crashes into Jackson home; 4-year-old released from hospital

JACKSON, Tenn. — “He has angels over him,” grandfather Gerric Yarbrough said.

Just one day after a car smashes through an east Jackson house, the family of the 4-year-old injured inside says they are blessed.

“God always watches out for his kids, and I’m glad he is one of them he looks over,” Yarbrough said.

A car crashed through the home Monday night on North Royal Street, leaving a path of destruction.

“I went in, shut the door, and then I heard a big crash. I didn’t know what was going on,” Yarbrough said.

Yarbrough says it happened moments after he had just checked on his 4-year-old grandson, Alton, who was sleeping in his bed.

“I opened my door and I saw a big hole in the wall and a lot of smoke and debris, and it was all in his room,” Yarbrough said. “And when I got to where I could really see, he was nowhere to be found. The car was usually where he would sleep at. I flinched because I didn’t want to see what I thought I might see, but he was standing up. He wasn’t hurt. He wasn’t crying.”

The child was taken to a Memphis hospital and was released Tuesday evening. Amazingly, the little boy is up running around like nothing happened.

A woman is now charged in connection with driving her car into the house.

Shantell Candelaria, 34, is charged with reckless endangerment and reckless aggravated assault in the crash.

Candelaria is being held in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Now, rebuilding must begin.

“A whole other lifestyle. Everything we had, we struggled to get, and now it’s basically gone,” Yarbrough said.

Yarbrough says the family hasn’t been able to go inside the house due to structure issues. He says things can be replaced but his grandson cannot.

“To me he had somebody to help him out of the house before he really got injured, because if you would have saw what I saw, you would thought it was worse,” Yarbrough said.