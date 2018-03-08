“Hee Haw” show, benefiting American Cancer Society opens in McNairy County

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn.–A community enjoys an old- fashioned, down-home good time guaranteed to leave you laughing!!

The “Hee Haw” Benefit Show kicked off Thursday night at the McNairy County High School.

The show is based on the “Hee Haw” television variety show which ran in syndication for more than 20 years.

The show features corny jokes, home-spun humor and comedy skits for the whole family. All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society.

“I love it. I love it.”, said Daryl McNeil, referring to the fun behind the show. “My dad passed away of cancer several years ago and that’s what got me into it. Everyone else has similar stories of family that’s touched by cancer and stuff.”

The “Hee Haw” Benefit Show is Friday and Saturday night, beginning at 6:30 in the Little Theater at the McNairy County High School in Selmer.

For more information on the show, including ticket prices, visit the “Seen on 7” section.