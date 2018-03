Information on the “Hee Haw” benefit show

The “Hee Haw” Benefit Show runs Thursday, March 8 through Saturday March 10 at 6:30 p.m. in the Little Theatre at the McNairy County High School in Selmer. Ticket prices are $5 for adults, $3, ages 7-12 and children 6 and under, Free.

Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society