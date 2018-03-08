Jackson Chamber names new chief financial officer

JACKSON, Tenn. — Leaders with the Jackson Chamber have announced the promotion of a new chief financial officer.

Russell Cook has been named the chamber’s chief financial officer. He has recently served as manager of accounting for the chamber.

As CFO, Cook will continue to oversee all financial planning, record keeping and reporting for the chamber.

Cook joined the chamber staff in March 2013. He lives in Jackson with his wife, Rachael, and son, Henry.