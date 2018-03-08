JMC School Board meets for regular monthly meeting

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Jackson-Madison County School Board met for their monthly meeting, Thursday evening.

A hot topic was a motion to approve a settlement agreement involving a complaint filed with the Tennessee Department of Education by a student and his parents. The nature of the settlement has not been confirmed by the school system.

Board members also reviewed a summary of their current financial report.

“I wish it meant we were going to have a lot more money left to spend, but it looks like were going to be hitting things about right. Revenues are up a little bit, so we may come out a little bit ahead,” said JMC School Board member, Wayne Arnold.

The school board will hold its regular meeting next month.