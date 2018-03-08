At least 1 airlifted in Crockett Co. crash

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Crews responded Thursday afternoon to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 412 near Alamo.

The crash, involving an SUV and a tractor-trailer, occurred near the intersection of Highway 412 and Highway 188 northwest of Alamo.

Details are limited at this time, but officials on scene say the crash involves serious injuries.

At least one person has been airlifted from the scene to a Memphis hospital.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News has a crew on scene.