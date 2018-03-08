Madison Co. commissioner announces bid for state representative

JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison County Commissioner Jay Bush announced Thursday his campaign for the Republican nomination for Tennessee House of Representatives District 73.

Current District 73 State Rep. Jimmy Eldridge announced last month that he is not seeking re-election and will run for mayor of Jackson.

Bush is a lifelong Tennessean as he grew up in Clarksville and moved to Jackson in 1994.

He was elected to the County Commission in 2016.