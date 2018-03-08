More Rain This Weekend

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. – Thursday

Thanks to clearer skies today, temperatures have been a bit warmer, but we’ll get another chance to see below freezing temperatures again tonight. More rain is in the weekend forecast. We’ve had nearly 20″ of rain so far this year, and that’s twice as much as our year-to-date average!

TONIGHT

Clear skies today will continue overnight giving us another chance for below freezing temperatures on Friday morning. We’ll likely start out in the upper 20s and lower 30s around sunrise.

Under partly cloudy skies in West Tennessee on Friday, winds will be gusty at times from the south putting our high temperatures in the lower to middle 60s during the afternoon! Overall, it should be a pleasant day but there’s a slight chance for rain Friday evening and the weather will only get wetter on Saturday.

Depending on what path the storm takes will have a great impact on how much rain we get.

If the storm goes farther north, a large portion of this area could see anywhere from a trace to 2″ of rain. Isolated totals of 2-4″ of rain are possible as well.

If the storm were to move farther south toward the Gulf Coast, that would cause temperatures to be colder but rainfall totals to largely stay under 1″.

