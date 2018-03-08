THP: 1 dead, 3 injured in Crockett Co. crash

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — A two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Crockett County has left one person dead as troopers worked to direct both lanes of traffic that were shut down.

Officials say the wreck happened around 4:10 p.m. on Highway 412 East near the Highway 188 exit when an SUV ran into the back of a fertilizer truck.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the truck was coming from a fertilizer plant across the highway, turning into the eastbound lanes when troopers say the SUV hit the truck from behind.

The back of the truck went all the way into the dashboard area of the vehicle, leaving the SUV attached to the back as the truck pulled to the side of the road.

The THP said the driver of the SUV died from their injuries. Three Air Evac helicopters arrived on scene as the passenger of the SUV as well as two children in the back seat were airlifted to a Memphis hospital with serious injuries.

The son of the driver of the fertilizer truck told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News his dad, who did not want to talk on camera, was shaken but was not injured. He said the SUV burst into flames upon impact, and his dad was able to use a fire extinguisher to help put out the flames.

Officials say they are still investigating the accident and exactly what happened.

Troopers on scene said everyone in the SUV was wearing their seat belts.