Union University holds annual college career fair

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local college gave their students a look at possible career choices here in the area.

Union University hosted their third annual college career fair Thursday.

Students who attended got the chance to meet with over 40 employers in the community, offering full-time and internship positions for students.

The director of the program tells us how this fair can give their students a leg-up.

“The fun fact I always share is that 80 percent of all jobs never get posted on any sort of public forum,” Alex Huguenard said. “So this is one of their opportunities to tap into this four out of five positions that they can’t find by just scrolling through their phone.”

Even though this is only the third career fair, Union University has held events like this for their students for about 10 years.