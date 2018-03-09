40 participants recognized during C.I.T. graduation ceremony

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.–A special ceremony was held for graduates of the Crisis Intervention Team.

40 participants in the C.I.T program were recognized during graduation ceremonies Friday afternoon at the West Tennessee Regional Training Center. The 40 hour program brings together members from law enforcement, mental health providers, hospitals and individuals with mental illness and their families to improve response for people in crisis.

Leaders say this program is invaluable.

“We’re very proud to serve people and that’s the duty of law enforcement and first responders, but serving and learning more things at your disposal when you arrive at the scene the better you are,” said Madison County Sheriff John Mehr.

Congressman David Kustoff and State Senator Ed Jackson also attended Friday’s ceremony and spoke to the graduating class.