Congressman Kustoff visits middle school for Capitol Hill Challenge

JACKSON, Tenn. — Congressman David Kustoff paid a visit Friday to STEM class students at West Bemis Middle School.

The students are participating in the stock market game Capitol Hill Challenge.

Students can invest a pretend $100,000 in the stock market, bonds or whatever interests them.

Assistant Principal Adam Peachey says the congressman’s visit shows the students that leaders want them to succeed.

“It’s not just the teachers that are looking for them, it’s not just the ones who are looking out for them,” Peachey said. “There are a whole bunch of people in this world rooting for them and hoping they do well.”

Leaders say the top performing schools in the Capitol Hill Challenge will have a chance to visit Washington, D.C.