Congressman Kustoff visits West Tennessee schools, talks school safety

JACKSON, Tenn. — With recent school shootings across the country, officials are making sure one doesn’t happen here.

“Everyone is concerned about school safety,” Congressman David Kustoff said. “We’re working on some legislation in congress right now to try and address specifically.”

With school shootings becoming a more common occurrence, Congressman Kustoff says students and adults need to watch for warning signs.

“If students know of anyone who may be involved in a future act of violence, they need to let school administrators know and they need to let law enforcement know,” he said.

South Side High School students had a chance to get to know their congressman a little better, as Kustoff came to talk about saving and investing as well as government process.

“It’s really nice to have someone like him speak for our state,” 11th grader Ally Vestal said. “I trust him to get our opinions out there and do what’s best for the state.”

Kustoff says when it comes to school safety, law enforcement following up on leads can stop a tragedy.

“The laws that are in the books right now could have prevented what happened in Parkland, and we all know what happened was tragic,” he said.

Congressman Kustoff also made a stop at West Bemis Middle School to talk to students participating in the stock market Capitol Hill Challenge.