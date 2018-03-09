Elementary school students get up-close look at careers in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Elementary school students in Jackson got a break from the classroom Friday to see the careers they could have right here in the Hub City.

The Jackson Christian elementary school had businesses from all over Jackson set up booths and show the students just a little of what they do every day.

The students got to speak with engineers, dietitians and the FBI.

Coordinator Jenna Melton said the event is meant to get students thinking about their future.

“What kind of problems do you want to solve as an adult? And so it’s important to start just planting those seeds and get them to begin to think,” Melton said.

Organizers say they hope the event will help students solve the age-old question, “what do you want to be when you grow up?”