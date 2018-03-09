Gubernatorial candidate Bill Lee visits Jackson on ‘Faith in Tennessee’ tour

JACKSON, Tenn. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Lee made a stop in Jackson Friday on his “Faith in Tennessee” tour.

Lee says he thinks the government needs private sector solutions and nonprofit passion to get things done.

During his stop, Lee got a tour of Area Relief Ministries in Jackson.

He spoke with director Mike Roby about his plans to help outreach ministries.

“What I want to do is provide a place where nonprofits can come together and strategize, can cast a vision, can collaborate, can not duplicate the work they’re doing,” Lee said.

This was his ninth stop on his tour. He also plans to visit Youth Town before he leaves West Tennessee.